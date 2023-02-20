Refugio's Jayden Wright to play football at TLU

REFUGIO — Jayden Wright was playing quarterback in peewee football when his father, Charles, moved him from quarterback to center.
Wright has never looked back and became the starting center at Refugio as a sophomore.
The 5-foot-11, 240-pound Wright continued to get bigger and stronger and helped lead the Bobcats to the Class 2A, Division I state final last season.
Wright’s progress helped him to earn the opportunity to play at the college level, and he made his commitment to Texas Lutheran University official at a ceremony Monday in the Refugio cafeteria.
“All of the people who are here and everybody that was able to make it just means everything,” Wright said. “From a small-town Refugio and going to play D-III in college is an accomplishment for someone who is in a small Class 2A high school.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring attributed much of Refugio’s success last season to Wright and his senior teammates.
“We only had nine seniors this year, but they were a special group that were the glue that held us together,” Herring said. “They kind of got us over that hump. We didn’t reach our ultimate goal, but getting back there and beating Shiner twice and beating Timpson, JW and these seniors had a lot to do with it.”
Wright was responsible for making the calls for an offensive line that included two freshmen.
“At the beginning, it could be a little difficult,” Wright said. “But since I played for a while, I had more understanding of how that went. We had two freshmen on there that didn’t have much practice at O-line. I had to get them to understand the offensive scheme we ran.”
Herring saw Wright improve in a number of areas during his career at Refugio.
“He’s really strong,” Herring said. “He’s super, super strong. He’s lived in the weight room ever since he was a little kid and transformed his body. He’s super strong and super smart. He has a real high football IQ.”
Wright is expected to play center at the NCAA Division III school in Seguin and hopes to major in business.
“The physicality went way up last season,” he said. “Our running game was good, even though we were more of a run team, our passing game and pass blocking were pretty good.”