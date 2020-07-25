The Chicago White Sox have added Refugio graduate Jared Kelley to the team's alternate roster.
Kelley was selected in the second round of last month's Major League Baseball draft. He signed with the team June 27.
He will join the team's taxi squad in Shamburg, Illinois, sometime next week.
As the result of changes made for the COVID-19 shortened season, teams are currently allowed to have 30 players on the active roster, with 30 additional players working out at an alternate site.
Kelley had his senior season cut short by the pandemic, but he finished with a 3-0 record, did not allow a hit and recorded 34 of 36 outs by strikeout.
Kelley was named the Gatorade National High School Baseball Player of the Year after finishing his Refugio career with a 32-3 record, an 0.60 ERA and 440 strikeouts in 199.2 innings pitched.
