Refugio right-handed pitcher Jared Kelley was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 47th pick in the second round of the MLB draft on Thursday.
Kelley, who was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in May, finished his Refugio career with a 32-3 record and an 0.60 ERA, with 440 strikeouts in 199.2 innings pitched.
Kelley, who signed with the University of Texas in November, pitched in three games as a senior before the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas.
He went 3-0 without allowing a hit and recorded 34 of his 36 outs by strikeout.
