REFUGIO – Jared Kelley’s four years in high school have taught him not to take anything for granted.
He started at quarterback as a sophomore and led Refugio to the Class 2A, Division I state final a few months after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the town.
Kelley quit football after the season to concentrate on baseball and came up just short of the school’s first appearance in the state tournament as a junior when the Bobcats lost in the regional finals.
Kelley’s hopes of making the state tournament came to an end when his senior season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Kelley has committed to the University of Texas, and is still projected to be a first-round pick Wednesday night in Major League Baseball’s amateur player draft.
“If they’re talking to you, I guess that shows they’re interested,” he said. “I think they’re taking their time to meet with me, but you don’t really know what they’re going after and you don’t really know what kind of player they want. You don’t really know anything about that, but you do know they’re talking to you for a reason.”
Kelley has done everything possible to justify his selection on and off the field.
He performed well during summer showcases and picked up where he left off in his three mound appearances this season, not allowing a hit and recording 34 of his 36 outs by strikeout.
“He was excellent at the Area Code Games,” said Jim Callis, a draft analyst for mlb.com. “He was so dominate that I had some guys tell me they thought it was the best pitching performance they had ever seen at the Area Code Games, which has been around forever and has been one of the top showcases.”
Kelley has also put teams at ease with the way he has handled himself in interviews, which have been conducted mostly by Zoom.
“I think Jared’s done such a great job and that’s who he is,” said Jeremy Fikac, Kelley’s adviser. “He is a very level-headed kid in control of everything. I think everything you see with him on the mound, he balances his life off the field as well and that’s what’s so attractive about Jared and why these organizations say great things about him. It’s because he has a lot of balance and a lot of consistency in his life and his baseball game as well.”
Kelley was named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year last week, the latest of a number of accolades he has received.
But the honors haven’t affected his demeanor or willingness to work.
Refugio baseball coach Jarod Kay has nothing but praise for the way Kelley interacted with his teammates.
“Jared is a real good kid and he is a hard worker,” Kay said. “He is real competitive. He’s always done anything and everything we’ve asked him to do. It was a real pleasure to coach someone with the talent and work ethic he has.”
Kelley’s father, John, admits the lead up to the draft has been somewhat nerve racking at times, but he’s proud of the way his son has handled the attention.
“It’s been a little bit exciting and a little bit stressful,” John Kelley said. “You get caught up in all these mock drafts and where he’s at one day and where he’s at the next day and it’s just a little stressful and exciting at the same time. He’s just been working out every day to keep his arm and body in shape. He’s trying to control the controllables and let what else happens, happen.”
Scouts have labeled Kelley the best prospect to come out of Texas since Jameson Taillon went No. 2 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010.
“Jared Kelley owns what is easily the most big-league ready prep arm in the Class of 2020,” said Baseball America national writer Carlos Collazzo. “He’s got the best fastball in the high school class, a pitch that routinely brushes the upper-90s, a consistently plus changeup and a solid breaking ball make him an intimidating physical presence.
“Perhaps what separates him even more than his velo, is the ease with which he throws everything along with his ability to dependably locate his entire arsenal. That’s rare for a prep pitcher, and exceedingly so for a pitcher with stuff like his.”
Callis doubts missing most of his senior season will hurt Kelley in the draft.
“I don’t think it affected him as much,” Callis said. “If he’d been a guy you were hoping was going to get better, projectable and want to see if he was stronger and what would have happened, then I think it would have mattered. You already kind of knew who he was.
“For high school players, a lot of important scouting happens during the summer when you’re facing the best players in the country on the showcase circuit. He did well on that.”
Kelley has continued to work out and tries not to pay much attention to mock drafts and speculation.
“We talked about it for a couple of months before the draft of what was going to happen,” he said. “My advisor was real good about showing me how the process works. We started it very early so right now just going through all the interviews and stuff.
“I don’t how you can mock players without games being played,” he added. “I try not to listen to them and just listen to my advisor.”
Fikac expects teams to complete their draft strategy over the weekend. The boards will be considerably shorter since this year’s draft has been cut to five rounds.
“It’s going to get quiet,” Fikac said. “It’s going to slow down and get quiet. I think these organizations have built up to this moment and now a lot of them are in their organizational meetings building their boards and it’s kind of a wait and see for everybody.”
Kelley has the opportunity to become the first player from the area selected in the first round since Ryan Wagner of Yoakum was picked by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2003 draft.
“It’s exciting,” Kelley said. “You don’t often get the opportunity coming from a small town. It’s just showing these players that it doesn’t matter if you’re from a small school or big school that if you go out there and get exposure, they’ll come watch you.”
