Joseph Sanchez, left, goes up to comfort Refugio's Jared Kelley after the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft watch party at A Little "Britt" of Heaven in downtown Refugio. "I coached this kid from eight years old and it's tough," Sanchez said. "Tough for me and I know it's tough for him, I mean this kid is arguably number one, number two in the nation."

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

REFUGIO — The crowd at a Little Britt of Heaven hung with anticipation as each pick was announced in the first round of Wednesday’s Major League Baseball amateur player draft.

But they never heard the name they wanted to hear, and they left disappointed.

Refugio graduate Jared Kelley’s hopes of becoming a first-round draft pick did not come to fruition.

Kelley, who was ranked one of the top prospects in the draft, will have to wait until at least Thursday’s second round for his name to be called.

Jeremy Fikac, Kelley’s advisor, said Kelley did not want to comment.

Kelley, who has signed with the University of Texas, had been projected in some mock drafts to go in the top 10.

He was coming off an outstanding high school career that was cut short because of the COVID-19 virus.

Kelley performed well in his three starts this season, going 3-0 without allowing a hit and recording 34 of his 36 outs by strikeout.

He entered his senior season after impressing scouts with his performance at summer showcases, including the Area Code Games.

Kelley completed his Refugio career with a 32-3 record and an 0.60 ERA, with 440 strikeouts in 199.2 innings pitched.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

