REFUGIO — Jordan Kelley and Antwaan Gross have been teammates at Refugio for three years.
They got together again Wednesday night at A Little Britt of Heaven.
But Kelley and Gross will soon be going their separate ways.
Kelley signed a letter of intent to play football at Columbia University in New York City, and Gross signed a letter of intent to play football at Texas-Permian Basin in Odessa.
Both Kelley and Gross are expected to play wide receiver.
Kelley is excited about getting a chance to compete in the Ivy League.
“A lot of people think it’s a lot different from a big Division I school, but it’s not,” Kelley said. “Every Division I school can play football. The competition is going to be a lot different than high school. I’m just going in there and working hard and hopefully I can play early.”
Kelley is also prepared for the academic demands that come with going to an Ivy League school.
“These past four years I’ve been managing my time playing four sports and doing my schoolwork,” Kelley said. “I feel like I put myself into a position to transfer over to college.”
Gross was impressed with the Permian Basin facilities when he visited the NCAA Division II campus.
“I went there and saw everything and I just loved everything,” Gross said. “The coaches are amazing. “I want to be a part of the team and help them get better and have a better season “
Gross is thankful for the work he put in to get the opportunity to play on the college level.
“It took heart, sweat and tears,” he said. “Every day working out. Summer workouts were hard. The days I didn’t want to go I kept going.”
