REFUGIO – Jared Kelley wasn’t sure what was happening when he joined a Zoom call Thursday morning and saw major leaguer Bryce Harper and his Refugio teammates.
But Kelley soon found out he was the recipient of the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award.
“I thought we just were just doing a call to talk about what I’ve been doing and how the whole process has been of what I’ve been doing baseball wise,” Kelley said. “I had no idea they were going to give me this award at all.”
Kelley won the state award for Texas last week, and topped the other 50 winners of the state award to receive the national award.
The award is based on athletic and academic achievement and exemplary character.
Kelley’s senior season with the Bobcats was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had a 3-0 record, had not allowed a hit in 12 innings, and retired 34 of 36 hitters by strikeout. He was hitting .476 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.
Kelley had a 96.2 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society.
After Hurricane Harvey devastated the town in 2017, he helped unload and deliver supplies from Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church.
“Luckily we were blessed and our house didn’t take that much damage – just couple of things off the roof,” Kelley said. “So I figured I’d take the time to help others who had it worse than us.”
Among the past Gatorade national award winners are major leaguers Clayton Kershaw, Derek Jeter, Zack Grienke, Lance McCullers, Justin Upton, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield.
“I feel like it’s just humbling,” Kelley said. “All these guys have gone on to have great careers and I just want to be the next one to just follow that.”
Refugio was ranked No. 1 in the state Class 2A poll, and was hoping to advance to the state tournament for the first time when the season was canceled.
“I’m still upset because I knew we had a good chance of accomplishing what we’ve been talking about since we lost last year,” Kelley said. “It’s just something that’s out of my control.”
Kelley did enjoy playing with his teammates and for Coach Jarod Kay.
“He’s one the hardest-working coaches I’ve known,” Kelley said. “He’s always trying to find a way for our players to get better in any kind of way. He’s helped us on the field and off the field and just being there for anything we need.”
Kelley has committed to the University of Texas, and has been projected as a first-round pick in the June 10 major league amateur draft.
He’s been working hard to stay in shape over the past few months.
“I quit football after my sophomore year so after that it was strictly focusing on baseball,” Kelley said. “I was driving to Corpus Christi three to five times a week,” he said. “I was continuing to develop into a pitcher and all my focus was getting better in baseball. I knew my future was in baseball so that was my main focus.”
