Seely Metting and Jordan Kelley have had a busy, but productive four years.
Both seniors have participated in multiple sports since their freshman year.
In addition, Kelley and Metting have done the job in the classroom and community.
Metting has maintained a 4.0 GPA, while participating in volleyball, basketball, golf, softball and track and field and taking part in community events such as hosting rodeos.
Kelley has also secured a 4.0 GPA, while participating in football, basketball, baseball and track and field and being an active member of the community.
Both have had great success, earning all-district, all-area and all-state honors.
Kelley won a state championship in football as a sophomore in 2019, and was recently a member of Refugio’s track and field team that won the school’s first state championship since 2001.
Kelley and Metting can add another award to their list of honors.
They were named the Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively, at the Victoria Advocate’s 2022 Varsity Cup awards banquet on Tuesday night.
Shiner’s Daniel Boedeker was selected as the Coach of the Year, and Bay City’s Warren Trahan was chosen as Athletic Director of the Year.
Metting will attend Texas A&M in College Station and participate on the rodeo team.
“It is a very, very honorable blessing,” Metting said. “I didn’t know that’s why I was here, which I’m glad I didn’t. That made my heart skip a beat in a very good way and means more than anyone will ever know to me. I was very blessed to have the career I did.”
Kelley will attend Columbia University in New York City and play football.
“It means a lot,” Kelley said. “I’ve played varsity sports all four years of high school. A lot of people don’t know how much time I’ve put into it and to receive this award is just a blessing. I feel like I really left my mark here at Refugio. Through all four sports I feel like I contributed to the team.”
