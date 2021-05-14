REFUGIO — The late Philip Lewis was the first person to call his granddaughter “Slim.”
Jai’lin King likes the nickname, but it has become somewhat of a misnomer.
King is not the skinny kid who began running track and field at Refugio as a freshman.
She has since won four medals at the state meet, and Friday signed a letter of intent to compete at the University of the Incarnate Word.
“I’m happy that I worked hard all these years," said King at a ceremony in the Refugio cafeteria. "I’m happy that I did well enough, so that I can have this opportunity. I’m just blessed to have a full ride.”
King completed her Refugio career with her third appearance at the state meet. She won a gold medal in the long jump and a silver medal in the high jump.
She led the area in the long jump (19-8) and high jump (5-8), and ranked sixth in the triple jump (36-9.5).
“You have to be disciplined in the weight room because that’s where all your power comes from,” King said. “And just practice, practice, practice.”
King hasn’t been able to visit the San Antonio campus because of COVID-19 restrictions, and she has been busy with track and field.
“I liked that it was closer to home,” King said. ”I didn’t really want to be super far away. I liked that I get to do the events that I want to do.”
King will take fond memories of her Refugio career with her to Incarnate Word.
“When I won the long jump my freshman year, that’s probably the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said. “It’s been fun. It’s been a fun ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.