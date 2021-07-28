Refugio's Celeste Lara signed with UHV softball on Monday.
Lara was a four-year, two-sport athlete at Refugio.
She served as her class president all four years, and was captain of the basketball and softball teams as a senior.
Lara was also a member of the 4-H Brushpoppers Club where she was an officer.
As a senior Lara was district honorable mention in basketball and nominated for the Victoria Advocate Varsity Cup in basketball.
On the softball field, she was the district Offensive MVP and earned honorable mention on the All-South Texas and Victoria Advocate All-Area teams. Lara also was a participant in the Coastal Bend Coaches Association All-Star Team and earned academic all-district.
"UHV has everything to offer that I was looking for in a university," Lara said. "Size, quality instruction, modern facilities, a competitive softball program, and the location is close enough to home that my family will be able to continue watching me play the sport I love. I know it's going to be a perfect fit for me."
Lara plans to study kinesiology allied health science while at UHV with a career ambition of becoming an occupational therapist.
