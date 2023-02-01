REFUGIO — Refugio head coach Jason Herring needed someone to step up on the defensive line this season.
The Bobcats were in need of a nose guard, and Herring wasn’t sure there was someone ready to fill that role and possibly get the team back to the state championship game.
He asked senior JR Moore to switch from linebacker to the defensive line and never heard a complaint from Moore, who had played linebacker his whole career.
“A completely different position to give us a chance to get back to (AT&T) Stadium,” Herring said. “I knew in his heart he didn’t want to, but he never indicated that in any way. He said, ‘Yes sir. Whatever you need me to do.’”
Moore did what Herring hoped and helped Refugio reach the Class 2A, Division I state championship game.
Now, Moore is set to continue his career at Hardin-Simmons University, a Division III school in Abilene, after making his commitment official at a ceremony in the Refugio ISD cafeteria on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
“I’ve been thinking about this day since I was a little kid,” Moore said. “It’s been a big dream of mine forever.”
He fell in love with the school the same day he visited and committed on the spot to the Cowboys, who finished 9-2 and reached the playoffs in 2022. He joins 2018 Refugio grad Jamel LaFond at HSU.
“(I’m) getting away from the town and going somewhere new, finding (my) own path,” Moore said. “Everybody up there will show immense love, and I’ll show immense love back.”
Herring said Moore’s commitment to HSU “might be the best fit” of all players from Refugio to go to the next level.
“I think it’s the perfect choice. I don’t think there’s a better option out there,” Herring said. “He fell in love with it that day, committed that day. There was never any doubt once he stepped foot on campus.”
With the Cowboys, Moore is anticipating a move back to linebacker but said he’ll play wherever he has to.
He feels the leadership role he took on this season will allow him an opportunity to succeed at the collegiate level.
“It just adds character to you,” Moore said. “When you go to a program, you don’t want to be shy or anything like that. You kind of want to go there and be yourself. Being yourself for me is being a leader and leading by example. Hopefully I can do that.”