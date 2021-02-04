The last time Austin Ochoa pitched at Riverside Stadium was his sophomore season at Gregory-Portland.
The next time he pitches at Riverside Stadium will be this summer for the Victoria Generals.
Mike Yokum, the Generals vice president and general manager, on Thursday announced the signing of Ochoa and three other players from UTSA.
The other Roadrunners headed to Victoria this summer are infielder/outfielder Jonathan Tapia and pitchers Fischer Kingsberry and Kobe Jaramillo.
Ochoa is in his first season at UTSA after playing his junior and senior seasons at Refugio.
Ochoa's senior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he hit .417 with two home runs and 28 RBIs as a junior. He also had a 7-1 pitching record with a 1.15 ERA.
Ochoa played quarterback on the Refugio football team and led the Bobcats to the 2019 Class 2A, Division I state championship.
He was named the offensive MVP in the state final.
Tapia, a junior at UTSA, was the Generals' Player of the Year and was an all-Texas Collegiate League selection last season.
Tapia hit .313 with four doubles and seven RBIs in 20 games.
Jaramillo, a freshman from Bishop, had a 12-0 record in his senior season. He graduated early and enrolled at UTSA in the spring.
Kingssberry, a freshman from Leander Rouse, was 3-0 and had 34 strikeouts before the season was shut down.
The Generals are scheduled to play 48 games this season, including 24 at Riverside Stadium.
