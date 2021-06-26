Austin Ochoa knew going from a Class 2A high school to Conference USA would require a big adjustment on the baseball field and in the classroom.
But Ochoa has no complaints about his transition from Refugio to UTSA.
“It was good, it was fun, it was something new,” Ochoa said. “I had to get used to it and adjust. This year, I felt like it was more mentally for me. Once I figured out the mental part of baseball, things went much better.”
Ochoa went from playing football and baseball at Refugio — where he was an all-state selection in both sports and played quarterback on the Bobcats 2019 state football championship team — to playing fall and spring baseball at UTSA.
Ochoa appeared in 26 games for the Roadrunners this season and started 21. He hit .224 with two home runs, five doubles and 13 RBIs.
He also decided to change his major from business to psychology.
“Baseball is a job,” he said. “We’re on the field and after that, we’ve got to take care of our schoolwork. That’s really how it goes. Schoolwork and baseball and schoolwork and baseball and that’s about it.”
Ochoa has gotten the chance to concentrate solely on baseball this summer while playing for the Victoria Generals.
“We knew he was a local guy going to play at UTSA,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “It was funny. I really didn’t have to ask for him. He was already invited to us or asked if we would take him and it was a no-brainer.”
Oros knew about Ochoa through his high school career at Refugio. He also watched him play at UTSA.
“I got to watch a lot of his games because of ESPN+ and ESPN3,” Oros said. “He hit the home run at LSU and you could see the body build and the growth. I thought this would be a good summer for him because he’s had a lot of time to develop and get a lot of at-bats and not have to worry about the starting lineup and things like that. Hopefully, he can keep capitalizing on that.”
Ochoa has been commuting back and forth to Refugio with a teammate, and is thankful for the opportunity to play close to home.
“My mental side has gotten a lot stronger and now I’m just working on just getting better in my fielding, getting better at my batting and there is always something to tweak about it,” Ochoa said. “There is always something to work on and that’s what I’m going for this summer. I’m trying to be more consistent with my game.”
Oros will give Ochoa the occasional day off, but for the most part pencils him in the lineup at third base.
“He’s earned a spot and it’s hard to take him out,” Oros said. “He’s going to be our guy when we need him in there.”
Ochoa hopes to continue improving this summer and carry it over into the fall and spring.
“I’m here to get better and win some ball games,” he said. “Nobody likes losing. Just get out there, have fun and win games.”
