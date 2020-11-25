REFUGIO — LaMetria Green was more than Landon Parson's mother.
She was his role model, his best friend and his inspiration.
“She was amazing,” Parson said. “Everyone would tell you she was the sweetest person ever. No matter who you are, she was the sweetest person. She was the nicest, and influenced a lot of people. She was just amazing.”
Green died earlier this month at the age of 42 after a lengthy battle with lupus.
But despite being diagnosed while in high school, Green won five medals for Refugio at the state track and field meet, including three gold medals in the discus and shot put.
She went on to have a successful track and field career at Southwest Texas State (Texas State).
Green was affectionately known as “Peaches,” a nickname she was given by the late Lela Williams, a family friend from Refugio.
“The very first thing that comes to my mind is just the love she had for Landon,” said Jamar Green, LaMetria’s younger brother. “When he was born that was her world. She pretty much raised him by herself from the time he was 2 or 3. He was her everything.”
Refugio’s Landon Parson @parson_landon is inspired by his mother LaMetria Green. pic.twitter.com/7vkbYawaPA— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 26, 2020
Parson and Green took care of each other, although as Green became more ill, he took on more responsibility, including taking care of her medical needs.
“It was difficult,” Parson said. “During the night, I would take care of her and do my schoolwork. I just managed to get a schedule I’d be able to go on.”
Parson, who won’t turn 18 until February, didn’t let his added responsibilities stop him from earning first-team all-state honors last season as a junior defensive end on Refugio’s state championship team.
“He as a 15-, 16-, 17-year old and was taking care of his mom a lot.” Jamar Green said. “A lot of teenagers worry about school, girls, athletics and whatever, but he would have to worry about his mom. He was really taking care of her and helping her out a lot.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring was aware of Parson's situation, but was amazed by his player’s ability to focus in the classroom and on the field.
“He had to grow up way faster than a kid should have to grow up,” Herring said. “He was basically his mama’s caretaker for these last six or seven years. He’s a pleasure to coach. He’s got a great heart. He’s always been a great athlete.”
Parson has moved in with Jamar and Katie Green, Refugio’s girls track and field coach, and their three young children.
“He has his moments,” Jamar Green said. “He does OK. When he’s around our kids, he does all right because they have a bond and he was around a lot when his mom was in the hospital. It’s going to take time. He needs a lot of support and prayers.”
Herring and his staff have made sure Parson knows they are looking out for him.
“You’ve got to step in and fill in the void,” Herring said. “We spend every day of our lives telling our kids we love them. We tell them that openly. I want them to know that it’s OK for a man to say, ‘I love you.’
“I say that to our kids all the time,” he continued. “The last text I got from Landon right after his mama passed was, ‘I love you too, Coach.’ I wanted Landon to know that we’ve got him and we’re going to support him.”
Parson admits he has some down times, but is thankful to have football as a momentary diversion.
“It going to be real hard to deal with, but…,” he said. “I realized that she would want me to go on with my life. She would want me to do everything I possibly could to achieve my goals. That’s what she put me up to do since I was a little kid. She said I should always strive to be the best and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.