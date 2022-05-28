LA GRANGE — Jordan Kelley allowed one hit in his final appearance in a Refugio uniform.
Unfortunately for Kelley, the one hit spelled doom for the Bobcats’ playoff run.
Chris Castileja’s two-run triple in the sixth inning sent Mumford to a 3-1 Class 2A regional final win over Refugio on Saturday night at the La Grange High School Field.
“I walked a couple of batters and I should have gotten them out,” Kelley said. “One base hit and that’s all it took and they got three across the board.”
The Mustangs improved to 20-7 and moved into the regional final against Shiner.
The Comanches and Mumford will return to La Grange High School for a best-of-three series. Game 1 will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Game 2 will be 7 p.m. Thursday, and Game 3, if needed, will be 7 p.m. Friday.
Refugio struck out 11 times against Mumford pitcher Damian Castorena and managed only two hits, including an RBI single by Lukas Meza in the first inning to score Kelley, who had walked and stole second base.
The lack of offense didn’t seem to matter as Kelley took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
“It is frustrating because I felt like we would be better at the plate this week as opposed to last week because we were facing a righty and that’s what we’ve seen all year,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “I was confident we would be able to put it in play. For us, one of the biggest things was using the running game because we’re so athletic and we didn’t get the opportunity to do that and it hurt us.”
Kelley walked the first two batters in the sixth before Castilleja drove a ball into the right-center field gap for a stand-up triple. He came home on a passed ball.
“I felt like that was the key to the game was getting base hits,” Kelley said. “We got two and two is not enough when you face a real good team like that.”
The Bobcats had an opportunity to add to their lead in the second when Caleb Hesseltine walked and courtesy runner Braylon Gonzales went to second on a single by Benny Flores.
But a strikeout and ground out ended the inning.
“We didn’t take advantage and get two more or at least one more when we had second and third with one out,” Kay said. “We squandered a big opportunity there because we weren’t going to get many this deep.”
The Bobcats struck out eight straight times from the fourth through sixth innings, and 10 of their final 12 outs came via the strikeout.
“I think that was the most we’ve struck out this year,” Kelley said. "That’s a really good pitcher. Some calls didn’t go our way, but that’s baseball”
Kelley left the game after reaching his pitch limit with two outs in the seventh inning.
“It kind of hit me after the game,” he said. “I put my all into Refugio these last four years and they put their all into me. It all comes to an end one day.”
Kay left no doubt that Kelley will be missed.
“I can’t say enough about the kid,” Kay said. “He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve ever been around. He’s an amazing kid. He’s a terrific athlete and we have ridden that kid for the last two years. He’s been the workhorse for our team. When you go four rounds deep and your kid gives up one hit and strikes out double digits, you should win the game.”
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
Mumford 3, Refugio 1
Mumford 000 003 0 — 3 1 0
Refugio 100 000 0 — 1 2 3
W: Damian Castorena. L: Jordan Kelley. Highlights: (M) Castrorena 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K; Chris Castilleta 1-for-2, 3B, R, 2 RBIs. (R) Kelley 6/2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 HP, 10 SO; Lukas Meza 1-for-3, RBI; Benny Flores 1-for-3. Records: Mumford 20-7; Refugio 16-6.
