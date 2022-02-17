JOURDANTON — The first year as the Refugio girls basketball coach has been a mixed bag for Addison Bohler.
The Lady Cats opened the year 7-2 and looked like a lock for a playoff spot.
Then Refugio lost five of its first seven district games before closing the season with three wins in its last five games to force a seeding game with Kenedy for fourth place. The Lady Cats went on to beat the Leopards 54-42 before winning 57-51 over Premont.
“Having a new coach my senior year, it was kind of a challenge. At first, I was skeptical,” said senior Presleigh Barber. “But he’s turned out to be a really good coach and he’s why we’re here today.”
The Lady Cats’ win over Premont set up a clash with No. 15 Harper at Jourdanton High School. Refugio found out why the Lady Horns held a top-15 ranking in a 77-21 loss in the area round Thursday.
“Harper is a great program,” Bohler said. “They have big kids. They have shooting. They have a lot of things. We couldn’t take away everything.”
Refugio opened the first game of six shooting in and endured a 6:37 stretch without a field goal as No. 15 Harper (28-5) jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Horns went on a 12-2 run to close the first quarter.
The Lady Cats (15-10) had no answer for Harper’s Kylie Wolsey and Carter Wood in the first half with each contributing eight points. Woods made each of her first four shots to open the game.
The two combined for 37 points.
“It was very difficult to defend and we knew that (Wolsey) was their biggest focal point,” Bohler said. “We tried to front her and then the shooters started going. When she was out, (Wood) got going and gave them a little bit more speed and spread out.”
Mariah Boyd and Chay Callis snapped Refugio’s scoreless streak with field goals in the second quarter. Harper still outscored the Lady Cats 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 40-11 lead into halftime.
Callis led the way for the Lady Cats with 12 points.
“I was just trying to get it going, get my team hyped,” Callis said.
Refugio will return seven players from the area round run. After facing a team like Harper, the Lady Cats hope the foundation is there to turn a corner next season.
“They still have a pretty good foundation coming back next year,” Barber said. “They’ll be stronger and ready to play them again next year, if they have the chance.”
Class 2A Area
Harper 77, Refugio 21
Points: (R) Alijah Avery 2, Presleigh Barber 2, Bradi Fox-Smith 3, Chay Callis 12, Mariah Boyd 2 (H) Talli Millican 9, Sloan Spenrath2, Rachel Perkins 3, Carter Wood 18, Emma Strickland 11, Chloe Palmer 12, Kamrynn Baethge 5, Kylie Wolsey 19.
Halftime: Harper 40-11. 3-Pointers: (R) Callis 2 (H) Millican, Perkins, Strickland 3, Baethge. Records: Refugio 15-10; Harper 28-5.
