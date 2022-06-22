REFUGIO — Adam Spiegleman was teaching his Refugio Junior High summer school social studies class and decided to check his email.

Spiegleman noticed an email from the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association informing him he had been named the organization’s Class 1-4A Boys Coach of the Year.

“It was a really cool surprise,” Spiegleman said.

Spiegleman won the award after leading Refugio to the Class 2A state championship in his first season as head coach.

“It’s one of those things where you have a chance, but you still need a lot of things to go right,” he said. “You need to stay healthy, you need to have things work out the way you kind of see them in your head. For us, we kind of peaked at the right time. Right around regionals and state was when we were really at our best.”

+2 Refugio boys win Class 2A team championship AUSTIN — Ernest Campbell wasn’t sure how many runners were ahead of him when he took the baton for the anchor leg of the Class 2A 400-meter relay.

Spiegleman recognized how important winning another state title in track & field was to the people in town.

The Bobcats had won a record 10 state track & field championships, but hadn’t won a boys title since 2001. The girls won their seventh state title in 2018.

“Coming into the year, the girls had seven and the boys had 10,” Spiegelman said. “People in town still talk about the old track days. These kids really wanted — as much as we love football — they wanted that and to be a part of history and get the 11th one.”

Spiegleman gives much of the credit for Refugio’s resurgence to Kent Hawthorne, who retired as head coach after last season.

The Bobcats finished second at the 2021 state meet and had a number of athletes returning for the 2022 season. But Spiegleman was aware of all the pitfalls that could derail Refugio’s title quest.

“We practice our starts quite a bit,” he said. “We talked about running on the line and we really worked handoffs a lot. I think that’s all you can really do. You simulate it the best you can, but I didn’t breathe during the relays from district on, I didn’t take a breath until the relays were over.”

+4 Refugio boys, Shiner girls win regional titles Record showings by Refugio and consistent finishes for Shiner helped the Bobcats and Lady Comanches claim the Region IV-2A crowns in Kingsville.

The Bobcats got a bronze medal from Antwaan Gross in the triple jump before starting the track portion of the meet by winning the 400-meter relay when Gross, Jordan Kelley, Marvin Fox and Ernest Campbell combined to run a time of 41.93 seconds.

“It was a huge catalyst,” Spiegelman said of the sprint relay. “That one was real tight on paper. We PRed in that one. For all of those guys to put together a 41 was huge.”

Campbell also won the 100-meter dash (10.32) and teamed with Kelley, Fox and J. Henry Moore to win the 800-meter relay in a time of 1:28.09.

Refugio would go on to score 77 points, but the title wasn’t secure until Moore finished fourth in the 200-meter dash.

“It was one of those things,” Spiegelman said. “We knew how competitive it was going to be with Timpson, Marlin and Hamilton. You would think you would have it clinched way before the 200, but it was so competitive.”

The Bobcats have begun summer strength and conditioning drills with a goal of winning a sixth state football championship.

“I think when you can do something special like that,” Spiegelman said, “I think it helps throughout the summer and can help you build into football.”

+6 Refugio runs away with district titles WOODSBORO — Winning the District 31-2A meet was almost a forgone conclusion for the Refugio boys.