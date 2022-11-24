The coaches’ reaction was almost identical when the UIL’s reclassification and realignment packets were handed out at the Region III Education Service Center in February.

Shiner’s Daniel Boedeker, Refugio’s Jason Herring and Ganado’s Josh Ervin knew their respective teams would be competing in one of the toughest Class 2A, Division I districts in the state.

“We had an idea that could happen,” Boedeker said. “Our district was really tough and there’s a reason those guys are playing as well. It’s actually a compliment to our district. Flatonia is right there in the mix and we expected them to be there as well.”

Refugio, Shiner and Ganado from District 15, and Flatonia from District 13 have advanced to the regional semifinals.

Ganado and Refugio are set for a rematch, and Shiner and Flatonia, who were district opponents the last two years, will play Friday with a berth in the regional final at stake.

The Indians (9-3) and Bobcats (11-1) will meet at 7 p.m. at San Antonio Heroes Stadium. The Bulldogs (11-2) and Comanches (10-2) will square off at 7 p.m. at Hallettsville’s Brahma Memorial Stadium.

“That’s what makes it fun too,” Ervin said. “Being a part of a district that has pretty good football teams in it. It’s fun to play good football teams week-in and week-out and that’s how it was with our previous district too.”

Refugio came out on top in District 15 with wins over Shiner and Ganado, but Herring isn’t a big fan of rematches.

“I would rather play different people,” He said. “I think all coaches would tell you it’s a little uncomfortable having to play somebody twice. I guess the positive is we both have a pretty good idea of what each other is going to do. Of course, coaches are coaches and they’re always going to change something a little bit.”

Refugio and Ganado have met in the last two regional semifinals with the Bobcats prevailing both times.

“There is a sense of familiarity to know what they do because they are really fast,” Ervin said. “That’s something that I’m really excited about is that we’ve seen them once already this year.”

The Indians have had impressive playoff wins over La Villa and Thorndale since losing the district finale to Refugio.

“I feel like we’ve been getting better every single week,” Ervin said. “I think after the Three Rivers game we really started to come together. Our practices have gotten a lot better and we’ve just been able to put a lot better weeks together.”

Herring has also seen weekly improvement from the Bobcats, who cruised past playoff opponents Ben Bolt and Holland.

“I would have to say we’re ahead of schedule,” he said. “I like where we’re at right now. We’re playing with a lot of confidence. Our offensive line has really, really come on and is probably the best offensive line since 2019. Also, I have a stable of running backs, who have all shown they can do the job. The amount we’ve improved is astronomical.”

Shiner is seeking its third consecutive state championship and opened the playoffs with blowout wins over Santa Maria and Mason.

“I thought we played really well against Mason offensively and defensively,” Boedeker said. “It was one of our better games, as far as our tackling and playing with good speed.”

Flatonia began the playoffs with a win over Junction before rolling past Three Rivers, which finished third in District 15.

“That was probably as good as we’ve played all year,” said Flatonia coach Chris Freytag. “We told our kids that good football teams come out and make a statement right away. We did that. The game was over at halftime. I’m really proud of the offensive and defensive effort.”

Freytag knows it will take the Bulldogs’ best performance to earn their first win over Shiner since 1995.

“I think we match up well,” Freytag said. “When we played them in district last year, we were still fairly young. This is a mature team that’s gotten so much better since last year. I think sometimes the way we run our offense can give anybody a hard time. Defensively, we fly to the ball.”

The Comanches beat Flatonia 42-0 last season, but expect a stiffer test from the Bulldogs.

“They definitely have a lot of seniors and some talented seniors at that,” Boedeker said. “They’ve been playing together at the varsity level for probably three years now so that definitely makes a big difference this year. The main things are getting lined up correctly and being able to tackle well with the kind of athletes they have.”