3A
Industrial 3, London 1
Industrial 23 25 25 25
London 25 14 19 18
Highlights: (I) Allie Eschenburg 19 aces, 5 assists, 34 digs; Katelynn Stout 21 aces, 10 digs; Kylann Griffith 17 aces, 15 kills, 18 assists, 37 digs; Landry Payne 14 aces, 2 digs; Lauren Williams 11 aces, 14 kills, 4 blocks, 19 assists, 10 digs; Shelby Chreene 15 aces, 10 digs; Abigail Pfhul 4 kills, 1 blocks, 2 digs; Ky Kusak 2 kills, 5 digs; Maddison Stanush 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs; Rachel Spacek 2 kills, 2 digs.
Industrial will play the winner of the Goliad/Schulenburg game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in San Antonio Blossom Athletics Center.
