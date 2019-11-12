5A
Gregory-Portland 3, Victoria West 0
Gregory-Portland 25 25 25
Victoria West 17 14 5
3A
Industrial 3, Poth 0
Industrial 25 25 25
Poth 17 22 19
Highlights: (I) Allie Eschenberg 29 digs, 5 assists; Maddison Stanush 12 kills; Katelynn Stout 11 digs; Kylann Griffith 18 digs, 5 assists, 11 kills; Lauren Williams 16 digs.
Schulenburg 3, Hallettsville 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Hallettsville 17 16 20
Highlights: (S) Julie Guentert 2 aces, 2 assists, 26 digs; Brynlee Hollas 2 aces, 3 assists, 18 kills, 9 digs; Kloe Kutac 2 kills; Madison Landeche 3 kills; Regan Lux 1 assist, 8 digs; Erica Otto 1 ace, 1 assist, 12 kills, 19 digs; Elizabeth Seyl 1 kill; Jordan Sommer 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kills, 7 digs; Erin Treybig 3 aces, 33 assists, 5 kills, 6 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.