Several high school and college athletic events have been postponed or canceled around the area due to Friday's inclement weather.
The Region VII-5A swim meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio has been postponed until Monday and Tuesday.
Victoria East and Victoria West girls and boys soccer have postponed their games against Corpus Christi Carroll and Corpus Christi Ray respectively.
The girls games will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday and the boys games will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The VISD Varsity Tennis Invitational scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
UHV baseball's double headers against Loyola University on Friday and Saturday have been canceled. UHV softball's games at the Our Lady of the Lake University Tournament have been canceled.
UHV baseball and softball will next play doubleheaders against Houston St. Thomas on Feb. 12.
