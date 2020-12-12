Following are the results to Saturday's GreensKeeper’s Revenge Scramble Tournament at Riverside Golf Course
1. (53.1) Joe Gomez, Israel Valdez, David Garcia, Jeremy Chase
2. (55.7) Adam Gonzales, Alex Hernandez, Travis Dollins, Mike Perez
3. (55.8) Tony Garza, Rudy Galvan, Sal Chavez, PeeWee Porter
4. (55.9) Mark Bazan, BJ Rubio, Lawrence Cortez, Jacob Vasquez
5. (56.4) Alfred Ramirez, Pete Gaona, David Dunaway, Don Edwards
Closest to the pin
#4 – Chase Hennig
#8 – Daniel Stout
#12 – Glen Mason
#17 – Pete Gaona
