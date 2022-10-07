Victoria East grad Bailey Zappe will make his first NFL start this weekend for New England against Detroit, according to multiple reports.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported the news.

The fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky made his first appearance in a 27-24 Week 4 overtime loss at Green Bay after backup Brian Hoyer was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Starter Mac Jones was injured in Week 3 against Baltimore with a high ankle sprain.

Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown last week.

Hoyer was moved to the IR this week, elevating Zappe to the Patriots’ main backup position. Jones is still recovering from his Week 3 injury and was listed as doubtful for Week 5, but was seen throwing at practice this week with Zappe and recently signed free agent Garrett Gilbert.

+3 Zappe, Victoria prepare for East graduate's possible first start Bailey Zappe could make his first NFL start this week. His preparation for this moment can be traced back to his time with Victoria East.

In his only season with the Hilltoppers, Zappe threw for two NCAA FBS records with 5,987 yards and 62 touchdowns and WKU finished as Conference USA runner-up to UTSA.

Prior to transferring to WKU, Zappe threw for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns during his four years at Houston Baptist University.