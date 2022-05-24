Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament:
Scramble
- John New, Rickey Reeves, Jo Whitley, Jim Miller, Karen Veriato, Stave Veriato -19
- Gary Foertsch, Robert Foertsch, Vic Olenis, James Rolfe, O.F. Dink Jones, Jeremy Fikac -15
- Rocky Myers, Brandon Blain, Wayne Brown, Tim Roskey, Hayden Redding, Alois Blackwell -15
- Russell Cain, Sonny Torres, Alan Bush, Burt Dierlam, Sam Fowler, Michael Cloud -15
- Jim Owens, Tina Owens, Gary Winter, Gerri Winter, Emily Kvinta, Toni Pizalate -15
Closest to the pin
Hole 2
- Brad Hoyland
Hole 11
- Allan Culberson (Hole-in-one)
Hole 14
- Sonny Torres
