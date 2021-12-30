GOLIAD — John Reyes has been gone from Goliad for six years.
But as far as many of the players on the Goliad basketball team are concerned, it’s almost like he never left.
“Some of us actually played together when we were little and Coach Reyes was our coach,” said junior Joseph Council. “We’re pretty familiar with his coaching.”
The Tigers (12-9) showed a glimpse of the progress they’re making with a 68-28 win over Rice Consolidated (1-14) to claim third place in the Goliad Christmas Classic on Thursday at the Goliad Events Center.
“We’re slowly progressing each game, getting better each game trying to do things and improve on the things we need to improve on game by game,” Reyes said. “There’s things that we still need to be improving on throughout the year and that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
Reyes coached the girls team at Goliad before going to Calhoun for a year and then becoming the head football coach at San Antonio Cole for five seasons.
When he returned to Goliad and took over the boys basketball program, he made it clear the team was starting from scratch.
“The way I look at it coming in this year we’re just trying to do what we need to do to get back in the playoffs” Reyes said. “We have not talked one bit about last year or the year before, it’s just I’m new and we’re going with that.”
Goliad got off to a fast start against the Raiders, jumping out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and extending its advantage to 45-13 at halftime.
“The offense is pretty easy to learn,” said sophomore Colby Rosenquest. “We’re starting to work together. The plays are pretty easy “
The Tigers had eight players score, with Rosenquest, who made three 3-pointers, leading the way with 17 points. Council scored 14 points and Seth Amaro added 12 for Goliad. Roger Gradney scored 20 points for Rice Consolidated.
“It’s a constant struggle right now for us to get in sync with each other and learn how to play with each other,” Reyes said. “We’ve been trying to hone in on what we want to do offensively and we’ve put in a couple of different motion sets and patterned offenses we’re running and trying to get in that groove. It looked a little bit better today.”
Goliad lost its district opener to Aransas Pass, which is favored to win the district. But the Tigers figure to be in the hunt for a playoff berth.
“The last game should get our confidence up going into district,” Rosenquest said. “As long as we keep doing what we know how to do we can get in the playoffs.”
Goliad Christmas Classic
Goliad 68, Rice Consolidated 28
POINTS: (RC) Roger Gradney 20, Darien Sims 3, O’Marion Johnson 2, Zane Zbranek 2, Quentin Porch 1. (G) Colby Rosenquest 17, Seth Amaro 12, Layden Lara 10, Joseph Council 14, Alex Fernandez 7, Braylon Perry 4, Dasen Tinney-Anderson 2, Demetrius Steptoe 2.
Halftime: Goliad 45-13. 3-pointers: Sims, Rosenquest 3, Amaro 2, Fernandez. Records: Rice Cons. 1-14; Goliad 12-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.