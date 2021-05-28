UHV senior Ashley Reyna and freshman Kaylle Acosta were named to the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association’s NAIA All-Region I team on Friday.
Reyna was named to the first team at first base, while Acosta was selected to the second team as a designate player/utility player.
The duo were among 144 softball student-athletes from 64 programs to receive the 2021 NFCA NAIA All-Region accolades.
In 41 Games, Reyna leads the team with a .402 batting average, 47 hits, 29 RBI, 17 doubles, 71 total bases, a .607 slugging percentage and a .437 on-base percentage.
She has scored 18 runs, stole two bases, and shares the team lead with two triples and one home run. In the field, she has recorded 209 putouts with 18 assists, while committing six errors for a .974 fielding percentage.
Reyna was named the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-RRAC.
Acosta, who was named to the RRAC first team, has hit .287 in 43 games in her first season with the Jaguars. She has 33 hits, 24 RBI, 11 runs scored, six doubles, a .339 slugging percentage and a .328 on-base percentage. In the field, she has recorded 127 putouts with 10 assists, while committing six errors for a .958 fielding percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.