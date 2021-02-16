University of Houston-Victoria senior Ashley Reyna and freshman Cameron Cowan earned Red River Athletic Conference weekly softball honors for the week of Feb. 8-14.
Reyna was named RRAC Player of the Week and Cowan was named RRAC Pitcher of the Week as the Jaguars swept a doubleheader against Schreiner University.
The Jaguars (3-3) won the series 7-6 and 6-1.
Reyna went 3-for-6 in the doubleheader and batting .500 with two RBIs, a double, a run scored and slugging .667. Reyna also recorded 12 putouts without and error from her first base position.
Cowan, a Shiner grad, pitched a five-hit complete game in game two, her second complete game of the season. Cowan did not issue a walk and struck our four as she improved her record to 2-0.
Schreiner hitters batted just 0.172 against her.
Cowan also compiled a .429 batting average in the two games with three RBI, two doubles and a run scored.
