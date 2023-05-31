ALTAIR — The area's only 7on7 state qualifying tournament will be held at Rice Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Rice Consolidated Division III 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament is scheduled for Thursday and will include eight teams with two berths at the state tournament at stake.
Pool 1 will include Rice Consolidated, Tidehaven, East Bernard and either Weimar or the Rice Consolidated JV.
Pool 2 will include Ganado, Louise, Brazos and Somerville.
Pool play will get underway at 8:30 a.m. The semifinal games to determine the state berths are scheduled for 1 p.m.
Division III consists of teams in Class 3A, Division II and smaller.
The state tournament is scheduled for June 22-24 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.