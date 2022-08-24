Over nine years have passed since the last time that Brad Dumont has been on the sidelines as a head coach at Rice Consolidated.
However, that all changes this year as he returns to the school in hopes of improving the team that finished second to last in the district last year at 3-7.
“I’ve been out nine years, and it feels great to be back,” Dumont said. “I'm a coach's kid, and I grew up a coach's kid and I've been around it all my life and I took a break, recharged and ready to go, man. It feels great.”
One challenger to Rice Consolidated for the district title this year is going to be Van Vleck, which went 7-4 and 5-0 in district a year ago.
“Winning the district was really great, but the unfortunate thing is, we didn't take care of our business after that, because we were so excited about that,” said Van Vleck head coach Rodney Dowell. “We've made some changes in the program for the positive, and one of the things we've been preaching to our kids is a work ethic, and commitment.”
Another team which looks to compete with Van Vleck and Rice Consolidated this season is Tidehaven, which reached the regional semifinals.
“We were a sophomore heavy team, and we got all of them boys back,” said Tidehaven head coach David Lucio. “We got a lot of three-year starters in that group that have been starting since they were freshmen that are starting to come into their own.”
One addition to Tidehaven’s roster that Lucio is really excited about is junior wide receiver Ti’Shaun Davis.
Davis, who played for Brazosport last year, racked up 24 catches for 472 yards, and nine touchdowns with his squad, en route to first-team all-district offense 4A honors.
“He’s going to be a force for us,” Lucio said. “He’s a very talented kid who’s being added to a very talented group, so we’re excited about that.”
Lucio has high expectations for his team, especially with the talent that he now has on his roster.
“This is a year, in this district, that it would be good to get out to the playoffs, but I don’t see any reason as long as we’re healthy, why we shouldn’t be battling for the top spot,” Lucio said.
