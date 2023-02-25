SEGUIN — El Campo has had success speeding teams up, but the key against Bandera was slowing itself down.
The Ricebirds used a patient offensive attack in the second half to pull away with a 59-43 Class 4A area playoff win on Friday night at the Seguin High School gym.
“I played smart and got my teammates in the right position,” said junior LaDarian Lewis. “You can’t play fast when you’re up by a lot. That’s how we blow leads. Our team did a good job slowing me down. We realized they were down and we didn’t have to rush.”
El Campo improved to 22-10 and moved into the regional quarterfinals against Stafford, a 61-46 winner over Wimberley.
Lewis and junior Oliver Miles each scored 22 points to lead the Ricebirds, who led by four points at halftime.
El Campo had a hard time pulling away from the Bulldogs (20-16) after getting into foul trouble with its full-court trapping press.
“That’s been our Achilles' heel all year is foul trouble,” said El Campo coach Kevin Lewis. “ But my kids, they’ve stayed with it all year with the style we play. We just made some minor adjustments and I don’t think we were in that much foul trouble in the second half.”
The Ricebirds went to a full-court man press in the second half and were able to create turnovers that helped them pull away.
“Most people get scared when there’s pressure on them,” LaDarian Lewis said. “It’s hard to think when we speed people up.”
“We tried to confuse them,” Kevin Lewis said. “We went away from a full-court trap and try to throw different traps at halfcourt and speed them up a little bit and have them guessing. We were able to get some steals off of that.”
El Campo also went to a motion offense in the second half and got the ball in the hands of LaDarian Lewis.
“If we need a bucket, we kind of put it in his hands and kind of spread it out because he’s great at creating and getting his shot off,” Kevin Lewis said. "He’s great at getting to the basket and scoring tough baskets, which he did all night tonight.”
El Campo began the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to push its lead to as much as 18 points.
“We swung the ball around,” Miles said. “We were trying to burn time and take time off the clock to bring home this win.”
The Ricebirds are enjoying one of their most successful seasons in school history and want to continue the ride.
“It took hard work,” LaDarian Lewis said. “It took three years to get to this point. We’ve shown what we can do, but we’re not done.”
Class 4A Area
El Campo 59, Bandera 43
Points: (EC) Jake Samaripa 2, LaDarian Lewis 22, Oliver Miles 22, Trevon Jackson 2, Jabary Foley 7, Isaiah Batiste 4. (B) Gavin Ortiz 7, Kayden Brown 14, Noah Barnett 3, Elijah Salas 8, Alex Dirck 6, Solomon Alexander 2, Cale Barnett 1, Isaiah Segura 2.
Halftime: El Campo 30-26. 3-pointers: Miles 3, Lewis 2, Brown 2, Ortiz, Salas. Records: El Campo 22-10; Bandera 20-16.