EL CAMPO — Rueben Owens ran for two touchdowns and passed for one touchdowns to lead El Campo to a 37-27 District 12-4A, Division I win over Bay City on Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.
Owens ran for touchdowns of 4 and 24 yards. He also threw touchdown passes 61 yards to Hal Erwin.
The Ricebirds improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district and have won 16 of the last 17 games in the 119th meeting and 103rd consecutive meeting in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry.
Bay City fell to 4-3 and 1-2 in district.
El Campo’s Jake Samaripa returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown with 12 seconds left in the second quarter and the Ricebirds took a 23-14 halftime lead over the Blackcats.
El Campo also scored on a pair of touchdown runs by Owens.
Bay City scored on runs by Alex Estrada and Ayden Smith.
El Campo came into the game having won 15 of the last 16 meetings and led the series 65-44-9.
Bay City’s last win over the Ricebirds came in 2018.
But second-year El Campo coach Chad Worrell was expecting a bigger challenge from the Blackcats this season.
“This year, with some of the success Coach (Robert) Jones has had at Bay City, they’re doing a heck of a job,” Worrell said. “They’re playing so much harder than they played last year. It’s become a relevant rivalry again.”
Jones has seen improvement since returning to his alma mater for the 2020 season.
“It’s still a special game,” said Jones, who played in the game for Bay City. “The last few years we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain. I think this year is going to be a little different. The kids know we can get out there and compete with them.”