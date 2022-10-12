Dandy Richards was on top of his game Monday night to edge by Jacob Silgero and earn the weekly high series honors.
Richards opened league play with six strikes before a nine pin spare stopped his string. After a 6-0 eighth frame, he regained his strike line and finished the game with a four-bagger.
The second game he rolled nine strikes in a row before a ten pin spare in the 10th frame stopped his string and he added six pins on the fill ball for a 275 game.
The last game, a split open in the 10th frame dropped him to a 225 game for a 751 total. He rolled 26 strikes in the set with a 13 strike string from the end of the second game and the front nine in the third.
Dandy is a right handed bowler who does not insert his thumb in the ball and USBC ball specifications changes in 2020 forced him to realign his equipment. His averaged dropped last year, but he thinks that he is learning how to play the existing lane conditions and that his bowling scores will bounce back.
Jacob Silgero had not been happy with his consistency, so he asked one of his three amigo friends for help. Tom Crowe watched a practice session two weeks ago and noticed that Jacob was not staying under the ball enough. He also advised him to look at his line further down lane to make sure he was hitting his mark. Jacob followed his advice and his last four league sets have been 687-667 and 749-725.
Monday, in a team match up against Richards, Silgero rolled individual games of 222, 257, and 270 for a 749. A 10-pin spare in the first frame and nine pin spare in the third frame were the only non-strike frames in the last game.
Last Thursday he posted the second high total behind DoLee Knowlan, with individual games of 235, 224 and 266 for a 26 strike 725 series.
Knowlan had two split opens in the first game of Sundowners competition to finish with a 191 first game. He found the line and his rhythm to blister the pins for games of 278 and 265 to end with 26 strikes and a league high 734 series. A light hit in the seventh frame of the first game left the three pin for a spare to stop his string. He continued his great bowling on Monday with individual games of 234, 254, and 236 for a 24 strike, 724 series. Even though the right and left lanes were playing a couple of boards differently in each league, he was able to make the right adjustments to string strikes.
Based on the conversation I had with the three bowlers, consistent ball speed and not swinging the ball past the seven board are critical for good scoring.
Another bowler to break the 700 mark in this week’s column was Larry Hall. After going 20 years before rolling another 700 earlier this year, he now has four this season after last Thursday’s set of 248, 244, and 212 for a 705 24 strike performance.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Rob Lyman (686), Robert Mejia (683), Tamarcus Bennett (259-680), Danny Reissig (254-679), Bobby Marques (254-677), Steve Dickinson (669), Jerry Cano (265-666), Gary Hatter Jr. (257-664), Joey Matson (257-657), Justin Shoup (655), Woody Wood 279, and Matthew Flores (257).
Cody Reeves struggled the first two games of Monday Mixed competition before ending league play with a 290 game. The first frame he left the three pin and spared before stringing 11 in a row.
Good finish, maybe he can find the same line next time.
Kayla Shaffer was high for the women with a 569 total. She rolled games of 173, 225, and 171 during Monday Mixed play.
Trudy Wortham with a 204-563 was second high. Senior bowler Ceceilia Wilson posted a very nice 229 high game and 539 set in Over The Hill play.
Congratulations to Youth Bowlers Leyla Rivera and Lorenzo Parker who bowled their first 200 game. Parker rolled a 203 and Rivera scored a 201.
The deadline for entries to the VUSBC Blind Draw Bracket Doubles Tournament is Sunday October 16. The tournament will be played on Saturday October 22 at 1 p.m. Entry forms are available at the Century Lanes desk.
OVER THE HILL 1 ST GREAT BALL OF FIRE Women: C. Wilson 229-539; D. Cooley 449; B.J. Mathiews 444; J. Lambrecht 440; Men: A. Garcia 237-628; E. Smith 224-591; D. Smith 224-577; A. Hempel 212-551; B. Bomba 540; L. Helms 5435; R. Estrada 526; W. Wood 522; B. Korczynski 500; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST SPARE CHANGE Women: K. Shaffer 225-569; S. Guinn 204-550; Men: D. Richards 275-751; J. Silgero 270-749; D. Knowlan 254-724; B. Marques 254-677; G. Hatter Jr.257-664; J. Matson 257-657; J. Shoup 244-655; R. Lyman 225-640; W. Wood 279-632; C. Reeves 290-630; R. Mejia 226-619; J. Smith 236-616; A. Smith 233-612; M. Gshwind 231-611; M. Stacy 226-610; L. Hall 235-606; M. Conchola 604; B. Hammack 602; M. Flores 601; R. Vivero 237-598; T. Bennett 594; J. Martinez 594; T. Crowe 591; R. Fisseler 587; K. Hengst 230-581; W. Klekar 579; D. Hale 234-576; B. Tesch 574; D. Tamm 226-569; A. Perez 568; TJ Mooney 236-565; JP Reyna 564; L. Caballero 560; G. Hatter