Following are the results from the Ringer tournament at the Club at Colony Creek.
Men’s 1st Flight
67 John Lingle 1st Gross
64 Keith Dickey 1st Net
66 Willie Matak 2nd Net
Men’s 2nd Flight
71 Chris Diaz 1st Gross $60.00
64 Aaron Floyd 1st Net $60.00
Paul Nardini 2nd Net $40.00
Men’s Senior Flight
67 Bill Byers 1st Gross
69 Tom Key 1st Net
Women’s 1st Flight
75 Carol Wiese 1st Gross
59 Allison Hassinger 1st Net
Women’s 2nd flight
85 Linda Key 1st Gross
70 Suzanne Matak 1st Net
