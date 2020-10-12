Golf logo 3

Following are the results from the Ringer tournament at the Club at Colony Creek.

Men’s 1st Flight

67 John Lingle 1st Gross

64 Keith Dickey 1st Net

66 Willie Matak 2nd Net

Men’s 2nd Flight

71 Chris Diaz 1st Gross $60.00

64 Aaron Floyd 1st Net $60.00

Paul Nardini 2nd Net $40.00

Men’s Senior Flight

67 Bill Byers 1st Gross

69 Tom Key 1st Net

Women’s 1st Flight

75 Carol Wiese 1st Gross

59 Allison Hassinger 1st Net

Women’s 2nd flight

85 Linda Key 1st Gross

70 Suzanne Matak 1st Net

