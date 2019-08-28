El Campo and Bay City will play for the 100th consecutive year when the teams meet in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry Nov. 1.
A fourth-place playoff berth was on the line when the Ricebirds and Blackcats met for the 115th time overall last season.
The teams hope the stakes are higher this season in the final District 13-4A, Division I game for Bay City and next-to-last district contest for El Campo.
The key to the Ricebirds and Blackcats being in contention will rest in their ability to play at a high level for all four quarters.
“It comes down to the consistency and finishing,” said El Campo coach Wayne Condra. “I think that was one of the things in a lot of the games we were in last year: We had opportunities; we just didn’t convert.”
“It’s a chemistry thing when it comes to winning,” added second-year Bay City coach Pat Matthews. “That process of winning and also transitioning into a new offensive scheme and defensive scheme and getting them to continue to buy in throughout the game for 48 minutes. We had to learn those lessons. We had to finish and finish strong.”
Sealy went undefeated in district and returns a number of starters from a team that lost to state finalist Liberty Hill in the regional round.
Needville and Brazosport also reached the postseason, while Columbia tied Bay City for fourth place, and Fulshear figures to improve in its second season of varsity play.
“All the teams have talent coming back,” Condra said. “It’s going to be very competitive. Sealy had two good classes and has a lot of guys back. They have some good skill kids. They’re still very talented.”
“You know each team has improved and you know each team has some people move on and some losses in some area,” Matthews said. “I think it’s anybody’s ballgame. It’s kind of like an unknown. Sealy is the favorite. I think anybody has an opportunity to be 2-3-4 very easily.”
