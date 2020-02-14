Luis Rivas had the chance at something special on Friday night.
With two goals already to his name and just minutes left in the game, Rivas stood with the ball in his hands just one goal away from a hat trick after a penalty had been called against Corpus Christi Carroll.
But instead of taking the penalty, Rivas handed the opportunity to follow Victoria West senior Steven Sepulveda.
“I had already scored, and it was our senior night,” said Rivas, a striker. “Steven hadn’t gotten a goal yet, and I just felt like letting him take it.”
Sepulveda stepped up and put it in the back of the net, completing a 6-0 win for the Warriors (4-3-2 in district) in a District 30-5A matchup at Memorial Stadium.
It’s a moment Sepulveda will never forget.
“It was such a great feeling,” he said. “My goal for this year was to make at least one goal as a defender. I got that opportunity tonight, and I’m just grateful I was able to get my goal.”
West came out strong in the first half and scored just 5 minutes into the first half off of a penalty from Rivas. Mateo Lauper added a second four minutes before half time, and Kase Eliot scored a third minutes later.
“We know how important this season is,” said Victoria West head coach Hazael Avila. “We know some of these guys will never get this opportunity again, so we need to make sure that we make every game count. I think that helps with our intensity. We are going all out every single game and every game we expect to be a win.”
Lauper scored a second goal shortly after halftime, Rivas added his second goal with 10 minutes left in the game before Sepulveda scored his penalty with five minutes left.
“That’s what makes Luis one of our captains,” Avila said. “The ability to make his team better, the ability to give up and sacrifice for his teammates. The confidence that Steven gained from scoring is going to help him throughout the rest of the season.”
Sepulveda was excited that the back line didn’t give up a goal to Carroll in the game.
“It was huge for us not just to get the win but to shut them out too. We wanted to get this win and get things back on track. We lost to East and we wanted to come back stronger and turn things around. Now we just have to keep that momentum going through the second half of district.”
Lauper and Rivas both ended the game with two goals, and Avila praised the two for their performance.
“Those two players are great,” Avila said. “Whenever they are on the field together they have great chemistry, they’re fast, they know how to take shots. So it really helps us as a team when we have someone we can believe in up front.”
The Warriors are still in the thick of the playoff hunt, and Rivas knows it will be no easy task to make it into the postseason.
“It’s going to be very hard,” Rivas said. “We have to work on it all the time in practice. We have to get more points and have less ties and losses. This is a tough district and we just have to limit our mistakes.”
