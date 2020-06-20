Following are the results from the Summer Kickoff 2-person Scramble at Riverside Golf Course.
Championship Flight
1. Tied -9, PeeWee Porter, Junior Alvarado; Jonathan Allen Allen Jett Truss
3. -8, Jake Truss, Travis Dollins
Closest to the pin — Alex Hernandez
1st Flight
- -10, Charlie Farias, Joe Gomez
- -8, Adam Gonzales, Jonathan Montez
- -6, Brady Threadgill, Ian Voskamp
Closest to the pin — Richard Vasquez
2nd Flight
- -3, Hunter Hammond, Harry Bargas
- -1, Ethan Stout, Colton Zappe
- E, Jay Arrendondo, Jayse Arrendondo
- Closest to the Pin — Sam Gaona
