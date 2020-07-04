The following are Saturday's results from the Red, White and Blue 4-Person Scramble at Riverside Golf Course.
Pos. Foursome To Par Net Total Net
1. Nabors Riley, Haeber David, Lemons Henry, Harryman Randy (-19, 53)
2. Flowers Josh, Mascaro Paul , Toombs Leif, Vasquez Richard (-18, 54)
3. Hammond Hunter, Bargas Harry, Alvarado Santos, Alvarado Troy (-17, 55)
4. Hernandez Alex, Hernandez Manny, Gonzales Adam , Hernandez Ruben (-17, 55)
5. Bazan Mark, Cortez Lawrence, Vasquez Jerry , Vasquez Jacob (-17, 55)
6. Farias Charlie, Nunez David , Gomez Joe, Chase Jeremy (-16, 56)
7. McNutt Richard , Jones Shawn, Rohn Dennis, Roskey Tim (-15, 57)
8. Ramos Rudy, DelaGarza JP, Moore Paul, Morin Rey (-15, 57)
9. Crockett Clay, Crockett David, Garza Tony, Baucom Adam (-14, 58)
10. Gabrysch Ron, Castillo Victor, Canchola Albert, Cantu Manuel (-14, 58)
11. Lewis Levi, Esparza Jacob, Esparza Jeric, Esparza Troy (-13, 59)
12. Redding Hunter, Fonseca Jeff, Perez Sal, Pena Isabel (-12, 60)
13. Kutac Greg, Vasquez Joe, Olguin Joe, Ramos Trini (-12, 60)
14. Gaskamp Holly, Gaskamp Sharleen, Gaskamp Shawn, Jackson Kyle (-11, 61)
15. Robinson Roderick, Visconti Pat, Hicks Brandon, Schultz Keith (-10, 62)
16. Hage* Brent, Neil Trey , Shafer Dalton, Delagarza Jake (-10, 62)
17. Heibig Ben, Schrocter David, Garza Jaine, Ramirez Richard (-9, 63)
18. Scott Corion, Reyes Mike, Reyes Ismael, Reyes Gabe (-5, 67)
