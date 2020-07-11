Following are the results to the Monarch Golf Tournament at Riverside Golf Course.
First Flight
1 Johnny Jones, 76
2 Richard Miller, 79
3 Israel Valdez, 80
4 Sammy Flores, 83
5 Roosevelt Williams, 83
6 Hector Longoria, 84
Second Flight
1 Roy Thomas, 85
2 DArrell Gobert, 87
3 Melvin Ross, 89
4 Jerry Barnes, 90
5 Abel Velasquez, 90
6 Willie Callis, 90
Third Flight
1 Lennie Rasberry, 92
2 Clayton Longoria, 93
3 Bert DeLaville, 94
4 Mitchell Cockrell, 97
5 Rick Gibson, 99
6 Johnny McFarland, 104
7 Victor Simon, 121
Ladies Flight
1 Janice Longoria, 104
2 Susana Miranda, 112
3 Willie Ann Sanders, 116
4 Carol Williams, 117
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.