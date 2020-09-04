Following are the results to the scramble Thursday at Riverside Golf Course.
T-1st (-11)
Josh Flowers, Richard Flowers, Abe Sanchez, Albert Sanchez
Roland Young, Randy Lockstedt, Pete Rodriguez, Albert Conchola, Manuel Cantu
3rd (-10)
Sal Perez, Robbie March, Joe Zappe, Colton Zappe
