It was a sigh of relief after Rolando Hernandez learned that Riverside Golf Course, which had been shut down since March 21, will reopen to the public on Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the state’s stay-at-home order will expire Thursday.
Hernandez, who has been the head professional at Riverside Golf Course since 2018, is looking forward to being back on the course with his staff and players.
“It’s special for us and it’s great for the community as we continue to reopen businesses,” Hernandez said. “It shoots life back into everybody, and it gets people out of this slump of being at home. It gives people the opportunity to get back to work.”
Hernandez said the course will do its part in practicing social distancing while playing.
The course will follow Abbott’s guidelines by not allowing groups larger than four players.
Golfers are asked not to remove flag sticks.
Bunker rakes and water coolers will not be available on the course, and face coverings will be recommended while riding in a cart or entering the golf shop.
The shop will sanitize all golf supplies and carts throughout the day multiple times.
“We’re excited to reopen again,” Hernandez said. “We hope people will continue to follow our guidelines and help our community by being responsible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.