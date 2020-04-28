Riverside Golf Course
Hole 13 at Riverside Golf Course on April 23. The course, which was closed to the public on March 21 to comply with physical distancing guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen Friday.

It was a sigh of relief after Rolando Hernandez learned that Riverside Golf Course, which had been shut down since March 21, will reopen to the public on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the state’s stay-at-home order will expire Thursday.

Hernandez, who has been the head professional at Riverside Golf Course since 2018, is looking forward to being back on the course with his staff and players.

“It’s special for us and it’s great for the community as we continue to reopen businesses,” Hernandez said. “It shoots life back into everybody, and it gets people out of this slump of being at home. It gives people the opportunity to get back to work.”

Hernandez said the course will do its part in practicing social distancing while playing.

The course will follow Abbott’s guidelines by not allowing groups larger than four players.

Golfers are asked not to remove flag sticks.

Bunker rakes and water coolers will not be available on the course, and face coverings will be recommended while riding in a cart or entering the golf shop.

The shop will sanitize all golf supplies and carts throughout the day multiple times.

“We’re excited to reopen again,” Hernandez said. “We hope people will continue to follow our guidelines and help our community by being responsible.”

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

