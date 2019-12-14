GreensKeeper’s Revenge Scramble
1st – (54.1)
Brandon Sanders
Dawayne Lewis
Adam Tedrow
Mike Arlitt
2nd – (56.9)
Randy Young
Mike Gutierrez
Devin Ryan
Roland Young
3rd – (57.7)
Omar Cordova
Bradley Ley
Ruben Serrano
Frank Fischer
T-4th – (59.6)
Brian Ezzell
James Brown
Evan Muchler
Chris Camacho
T-4th – (59.6)
Joe Brymer
Melvin Cochrum
Sam Quarles
Gary Case
