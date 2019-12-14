Golf logo 3

GreensKeeper’s Revenge Scramble

1st – (54.1)

Brandon Sanders

Dawayne Lewis

Adam Tedrow

Mike Arlitt

2nd – (56.9)

Randy Young

Mike Gutierrez

Devin Ryan

Roland Young

3rd – (57.7)

Omar Cordova

Bradley Ley

Ruben Serrano

Frank Fischer

T-4th – (59.6)

Brian Ezzell

James Brown

Evan Muchler

Chris Camacho

T-4th – (59.6)

Joe Brymer

Melvin Cochrum

Sam Quarles

Gary Case

