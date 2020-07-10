Golf logo 3

Following are Thursday's Scramble results at Riverside Golf Course.

 T-1st – (-4)

Andrew McClesky

Anthony McDonald

Paul Moore

Rey Morin

Bill Weaver

Jeremy Chase

Richard Flowers

David Haeber

Sam Gaona

Jay Gusman

Kyle Davidson

Ethan Stout

Rico Ramos

John Partida

Trey Thomalen

Glen Harris

Larry Hall

Jon Henderson

Gary Moeller

Stephanie Ful

Following are Thursday's results from the Riverside Women's Golf Association 

Format – Tee to Green

Championship Flight – Jennifer Dunaway

1st Flight – Lucy Eastland

2nd Flight – Blanche Starks

Chip-Ins

Blanche Starks - #4

Lucy Eastland - #15

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.