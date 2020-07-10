Following are Thursday's Scramble results at Riverside Golf Course.
T-1st – (-4)
Andrew McClesky
Anthony McDonald
Paul Moore
Rey Morin
Bill Weaver
Jeremy Chase
Richard Flowers
David Haeber
Sam Gaona
Jay Gusman
Kyle Davidson
Ethan Stout
Rico Ramos
John Partida
Trey Thomalen
Glen Harris
Larry Hall
Jon Henderson
Gary Moeller
Stephanie Ful
Following are Thursday's results from the Riverside Women's Golf Association
Format – Tee to Green
Championship Flight – Jennifer Dunaway
1st Flight – Lucy Eastland
2nd Flight – Blanche Starks
Chip-Ins
Blanche Starks - #4
Lucy Eastland - #15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.