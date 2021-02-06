Following are the results from the four member Super Bowl Scramble at the Riverside Golf Course on Saturday.
1, Mark Bazan, BJ Rubio, Lawrence Cortez, Jerry Vasquez (58)
2, PeeWee Porter, Tony Garza, Rudy Galvan, Sal Chavez (59)
3, Craig Hayden, Gene Stroman, Tim Pair, David Jenkins (60)
4, Tom Witte, Pete Gaona, David Dunaway, Don Edwards (62)
5, Joe Gomez, David Garcia, Valdez Israel, Lindsey Smith (62)
6, TC Amador, Clint Bigenheimer, Aaron O'Donnel, Ryan Dill (63)
7, Lee Knocke, Travis Brandt, Shawn Brandt, Damion Ratley (64)
8, Scott Cannon, James Brown, Bobby Kyle, Rodger Atkinson (64)
9, Lance Harlan, Ronnie Benner, Jim Harlan, William Woolridge (64)
10, Paulino Marinez, Paul Mascorro, Paul Moore, Rey Morin (64)
11, Clayton Meyer, Matt Gleniser, Robbie Marsh, Robert Gomez (65)
12, Victor Martinez, Ty Tristan, Armondo Garicia, Martin Tristan (67)
13, Larry Lopez, Gilbert Galvan, Matt Galvan, Marcus Padilla (68)
14, Anthony McDonald, David Haeber, Tommy Pawlik, Randy Harryman (69)
15, Landon Autry, Justin Sappinton, Kirk Autry, Jonathan Schneider (69)
16, Cameron Gomez, DJ Hybner, Michael Cupp, Cory Bena (69)
17, Tracy Rush, Matt Dornak, Braden Neskora, Nick Perez (70)
Closest to the Pin
#4 Damion Ratley, #8 Joe Gomez, #12 David Garcia, #17 Larry Lopez
