Following are the results from the member-guest two-person scramble at Riverside Golf Course.
A-Flight
1st - Tony Garza
(60.9) Rudy Galvan
2nd - Doug Harris
(66.3) Israel Valdez
B-Flight
1st - Alfred Ramirez
(69.3) Pete Gaona
2nd - David Haeber
(69.7) Randy Harryman
