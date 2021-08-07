The Riverside Golf Course played a Hot as Heck 4 Person Scramble Saturday. Here are the results.
T-1st – (59)
PeeWee Porter
Hunter Redding
Adam Gonzales
Pete Gaona
T-1st - (59)
Joe Gomez
Tony Garza
Lindsey Smith
Israel Valdez
T-1st (59)
Riley Nabors
Ryan Barnette
Max Herra
Clinton Hicks
T-1st (59)
Vidal Salas
Daniel Serter
Cruz Rivas
Joe Michael
5th – (60)
John Grogan
Justin Grogan
Jim Grogan
Bryce Grogan
