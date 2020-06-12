Below are the results from Thursday's scramble at Riverside Golf Course.
1. -6, Riley Nabors, Anthony McDonald, Abe Sanchez
2. -5, Bryan Murray, Joe Bassano, Grant Murray, Wendel Foerster
Tied 3. -4 Casey Newman, Larry Hall, Gary Moeller, Stephanie Fuller; John Gonzalez, David Ryon, John Helweg, Anthony Lopez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.