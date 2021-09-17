The Riverside Soccer Complex hosts its inaugural game Saturday.
The Victoria Fire U11 select soccer team will play Drippings Springs at 11 a.m.
Adjacent to Riverside Park, construction of the complex began in August 2020 and culminates with Saturday's.
Youth soccer teams had previously played at the VYSO Soccer Complex near Victoria Regional Airport.
