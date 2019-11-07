Predict Your Score format
The winners are those whose actual scores were closest to their predictions.
Championship Flight: (4-way tie: All were 3 strokes away from their predictions.)
Jennifer Dunaway, Emily Garza, Mary McBryde and Viola Saenz
1st Flight: (2 strokes away from her prediction) – Linda Barker
2nd Flight: (4 strokes away from her prediction) – Florence Drake
Chip-ins: Linda Barker (#12) and Viola Saenz (#11)
