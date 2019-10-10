Following are results from Thursday’s Riverside Women’s Golf Association playday. Format was throw out 3 holes.
Championship Flight: Mary McBryde, 67
1st Flight: Carolyn Dornak, 67
2nd Flight: Florence Drake, 87
Chip-Ins
Anisia Wolfschlag twice (#12 & #15), Linda Barker (#13), Florence Drake (#5), Helen Williams (#18).
