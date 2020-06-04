Golf logo 3

The RWGA played the Throw out 3 Holes format on Thursday.

Following are the results.

Championship flight: Emily Garza (score-64)

First flight: Anisia Wolfschlag (score-73)

Second flight: Becky Miller (score-83)

Chip-in: Jennifer Dunaway - #17

